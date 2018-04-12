Rifle Association Dinner Will Have to Move Elsewhere

An event facility in Southington is saying that it will not be the site of a National Rifle Association fundraiser dinner.

The Record-Journal reports Aqua Turf Club, an NRA representative and a former chair of the Connecticut committee of the NRA mutually agreed to move the event elsewhere following protests outside of the facility during a previous dinner on March 23.

Aqua Turf Club made the announcement on Wednesday following a request by gun control advocates last month.

Event venue spokeswoman Karen Alix called the decision, “excruciatingly difficult,” in light of their 25-year relationship with the NRA.

