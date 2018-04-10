First County Bank Celebrates Opening of Fairfield Branch

April 10, 2018
RibbonCutting _April _4_2018

First County Bank kicked off the opening of its Fairfield branch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new location is at 1312 Post Road. Mark Barnhart, economic development director, town of Fairfield; Robert Granata, president and COO, First County Bank; Michael Tetreau, first selectman, town of Fairfield; Reyno Giallongo, chairman and CEO, First County Bank; Beverly Balaz, president, Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Benedict Peter, branch manager of the First County Bank Fairfield Branch, attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A reception for local dignitaries and members of the business, commercial lending, mortgage departments and the wealth management division of First County Bank was held immediately after the ceremony.

