Angel Commercial Wins CoStar Power Broker Awards for 13th Consecutive Year

Southport-based Angel Commercial has been recognized as a top producing brokerage firm in the Westchester and Southern Connecticut marketplace for the 13th consecutive year.

Angel Commercial received the 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award for Top Sales Firm and Top Leasing Firm. Founded in 2000, Angel Commercial is an independent full-service real estate brokerage firm specializing in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of office, industrial, multifamily and retail properties. The brokers at the company have developed longstanding relationships with landlords tenants, and developers on local and national platforms.

Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, also received awards for his performance as a broker in 2017 from CoStar. He is the recipient of both the Top Office Leasing Broker Award and the Top Industrial Leasing Broker Award based on the high volume of lease transactions that he closed during 2017.

“It is an honor to be recognized by CoStar with these awards,” Angel said in a statement. “We continue to help new businesses launch and existing businesses expand and stay in Connecticut. Brett A. Sherman, CCIM, and Lester Fradkoff, senior vice presidents at Angel Commercial, played an integral part in our firm’s success. Ron Agababian recently joined our firm as vice president to provide additional personalized commercial real estate services to our growing list of clients.”

CoStar has recognized the top commercial real estate brokerage firms with the Power Broker Award for 17 years. All commercial real estate sales and lease transactions that closed during the previous year are tallied to determine the winners in each market. CoStar presents the Power Broker Awards to both the firms and individuals who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial property sales and leases in their respective markets.

Tags: Angel Commercial, CoStar Group, Top Brokerage Firm Award