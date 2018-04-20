Angel Commercial Adds VP

Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC named Ron Agababian as vice president.

A commercial real estate professional with over 30 years of brokerage experience, Agababian has represented a wide range of office tenants, property owners, investors and developers as they leased and acquired properties. Throughout his brokerage career, he has worked in Washington, D.C.; Boston, Massachusetts; Manhattan, New York; and Fairfield County.

“Ron is diligently working as the exclusive listing agent of a portfolio of four office and flex properties in Trumbull, Connecticut, and has already negotiated several new leases and renewals,” Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial, said in a statement. “Ron is off to a strong start in a competitive environment. We are excited to have Ron on our team.”

