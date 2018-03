The 12,980-square-foot former home to Bank of America at 115 Main St. in downtown Seymour was sold within 72 hours of being listed by Fischer Commercial Real Estate.

The sale price was $440,000. Alan M. Fischer represented both the seller and the buyer in the all-cash transaction.

BofA used the property as a branch bank and a regional training center. The new owner is a local investor who plans to reconfigure the space into multiple, rentable office suites and street retail.

Tags: Fischer Commercial Real Estate, Seymour