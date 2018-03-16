Farmington Bank to Open First Branch in Manchester

Farmington Bank will open its first branch in Manchester located at 299 Middle Turnpike West on Thursday, March 22.

“Our new Manchester branch office continues Farmington Bank’s 167-year history as a trusted and involved community bank,” John J. Patrick Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Farmington Bank, said in a statement. “We offer a diversified suite of consumer and commercial banking products as well as support the community through the Farmington Bank Community Foundation and active involvement of our employee volunteers. Farmington Bank’s new office in Manchester is a milestone for us as it marks our 25th branch serving the central Connecticut and western Massachusetts communities. It is also our first branch in Manchester.”

To commemorate its new presence in Manchester, Farmington Bank will host a month-long celebration at the branch office from Saturday, March 31 through Saturday, April 28. A highlight is the Saturday, April 7 appearance of Tim Wakefield, former Major League Baseball star knuckleball pitcher and Farmington Bank’s celebrity spokesperson. Wakefield will be in attendance from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to meet the public and sign baseballs.

Farmington Bank’s Manchester’s branch office is designed in a modern, customer-friendly, open floor setting with approximately 2,000 square feet of main floor space, a drive-up transaction window and drive-up ATM. The branch features pods in lieu of traditional teller lines where customers will be greeted by universal bankers. In addition, the branch will offer a free coin counting machine for customers.

Leading Farmington Bank’s Manchester branch office are Vice President and Branch Manager Laurie Brooks and Assistant Branch Manager Melissa Lorenson. Brooks has been with Farmington Bank for five years and has 30 years of experience in the banking industry. She’ll continue to oversee Farmington Bank’s South Windsor branch office. Lorenson is a 15-year banking veteran in the Manchester area and has been with Farmington Bank for nearly a year.

Tags: branch opening, Farmington Bank, Manchester Connecticut