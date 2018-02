A 1.8-acre parcel in Milford is set to become an outdoor storage and auto repossession yard.

The development – to be built – will include a 2,400 square-foot building on the site. Skyline Recovery Service purchased the property for $455,000.

John Bergin and Frosty Smith of Pearce/George J. Smith Commercial represented the seller Jordan Realty LLC, and Smith also represented the buyer.

Tags: Jordan Realty LLC, Pearce Commercial, Skyline Recovery Service