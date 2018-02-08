Landscaping, Snow Removal Company Scoops up 3-Building Site

The former Horseless Carriage automotive business property in North Haven has sold for an undisclosed amount.

Upon completion of improvements, the light-industrial zoned property at 81 Old Broadway West will be the new home to Nick’s Lawn Service LLC, a full-service commercial and residential landscaping and snow removal company, presently located in North Haven.

The 4,300 square-foot property is in three separate facilities on 0.78 acres.

Chris Nolan, senior commercial associate of the North Haven Pearce Commercial Real Estate, brokered the sale. The seller was Louis Giangola, and the buyer was Nicholas Iwanec.

