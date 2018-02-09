Dutch Company to Bring Jobs to Wilton

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip-making equipment is planning to substantially grow its operations in Wilton through an expansion project that will see the creation of up to 524 new jobs added to its current workforce in the town of 1,222 employees.

ASML intends to expand its Wilton operations to include the construction of a parking garage, expansion of its manufacturing and engineering operations and substantial interior renovations as part of a potentially $100 million project.

ASML invents, develops, manufactures and services advanced technology for high-tech lithography, metrology and software solutions. These are used by chipmakers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications, and information technology products.

“We are thrilled that ASML – a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing – has decided to significantly expand their manufacturing and R&D operations right here in Connecticut,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement. “These newly created, high-paying jobs are exactly the kind of opportunities that our economic development efforts have helped generate. Additionally, our work in expanding STEM skills at all levels of education will allow ASML and all of our advanced manufacturers to find the talent they need to ensure their continued success and growth here in the state.”

“ASML Wilton has a long local history. For the past 30 years, we continually invested in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and highly educated workforce, which has been critical to our ongoing success and growth,” Bill Amalfitano, general manager of ASML Wilton, said in a statement. “We now enter our next phase of development and remain committed to realizing our vision in Connecticut. The co-location of design engineering, procurement and manufacturing creates an inspiring environment, as well as generates strong job growth.”

The state of Connecticut and ASML have signed a letter of intent, and upon completion of a definitive agreement, the state, through the Department of Economic and Community Development will provide up to $14 million in grants through Malloy’s First Five Plus Program to support the expansion project.

The total amount of funding the company will be eligible to receive is based on the creation of up to 524 new jobs within specific timeframes over the next eight years. The company is also eligible to utilize up to $6 million in potential tax credits. In return, pursuant to the definitive agreement, ASML will agree to retain 1,222 jobs and create up to 524 new jobs.

Tags: ASML, Wilton