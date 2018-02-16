Bristol-Meyers Squibb Property Fetches $5M

February 16, 2018

The Bristol-Meyers Squibb property in Wallingford has sold to a Hudson, Massachusetts-based real estate investment firm.

The firm, Calare Properties, purchased the 915,000 square-foot corporate and R&D complex located on approximately 180 acres.

According to Sentry Commercial, sale price of the property is reported to be $5 million. Calare reportedly plans on leasing the property to office, pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Commercial & Industrial

