After dipping slightly last week, Treasury yields surged this week amidst sell-offs in the bond market.

The 10-year Treasury yield, for instance, reached its highest point since March of last year. Mortgage rates followed Treasury yields and ticked up modestly across the board. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.99 percent, up 4 basis points from a week ago.

Tags: 10-year treasury yield, Freddie Mac Weekly Mortgage Rates