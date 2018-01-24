Malloy Appoints Director for Newly Created Office

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy appointed Victoria Veltri to serve as executive director of the state’s Office of Health Strategy, a new state office created through the consolidation of several existing resources as part of the bipartisan state budget that was adopted in October.

The office, which begins operations on Feb. 1, will be responsible for implementing data-driven strategies that promote equal access to health care, improve the value of health care, contain costs and ensure better health care systems for Connecticut residents.

It combines resources and personnel from several existing state offices, including the state’s chief health policy advisor from within the lieutenant governor’s office, the state Innovation Model Project Management Office, the Health Information Technology Office, the Office of Health Care Access and the All Payers Claims Database.

In a statement, Veltri thanked Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman for “their trust and confidence.”

“Connecticut has made strong progress on health care coverage and accessibility, but there is much more we need to do to address health outcomes, health care costs, health inequities and care delivery and payment reforms,” Veltri said in a statement. “Health care isn’t a partisan issue, the Office of Health Strategy will help us move forward collaboratively to address these issues with our stakeholders.”

Veltri is currently chief health policy advisor in the office of the lieutenant governor. In this position, she coordinates the state’s health care reform initiatives and serves as a member of the board of directors for Access Health CT, the state’s health care exchange, as well as on the board of Connecticut Partners for Health.

Prior to that role, she was Connecticut’s health care advocate, during which time she oversaw efforts to assist and protect consumers dealing with health care issues. Earlier in her career, she was a staff attorney at Greater Hartford Legal Aid Inc., where she helped lead statewide efforts to preserve and improve Medicaid and other benefit programs.

“Vicki Veltri is a nationally recognized expert and leader in health policy, and through her work has brought a passion and drive to improving the lives of others,” Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney said in a statement. “Vicki is the perfect choice to lead the Office of Health Strategy and I commend Go. Malloy and Lt. Gov. Wyman for this selection.”

