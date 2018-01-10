HK Group Completes 3-Building Sale in Westport

HK Group has sold an apartment complex and retail space to a developer who plans to refresh the property and include affordable housing units.

A team of three brokers, David Lindland, Franco Fellah and Matthew Keefe, completed the sale of the 201 Main St. property for a price of $3.25 million. HK Group was the only broker involved in the transaction.

The seller was the estate of Anna Nappa. According to ownership, the property was purchased around 1964. It was once home to Violet Antiques and Alfred Heckman Distributors. Nappa Sales, a small door, window and glass company, occupied it from 1971 until about two years ago.

The property contains 13 residential units and a retail store. The new owner, Belden Place LLC plans to redevelop the property into a residential property with 14 apartments, three of which will be affordable housing, and a retail store.

The property features three separate buildings comprising approximately 10,050 square feet, and sits on 0.39 acres in a restricted business district zone.

