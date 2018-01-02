Former CEO of New Haven County CU Prohibited from Working with Credit Unions

The former CEO and president of New Haven County Credit Union has agreed and consented to comply with the terms of a prohibition order from the National Credit Union Association to settle and resolve all claims against him.

Under the order, James Farrell is prohibited from “participating in any manner in the conduct of affairs of any federally insured credit union.”

Farrell earlier this year signed a consent order with the Connecticut Department of Banking, in which he had to pay a civil penalty of $10,000.

After that, Farrell, who was also business manager for the New Haven Board of Education since 2015, resigned from that post in October.

The nature of Farrell’s violations is not known.

