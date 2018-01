Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County President Joe Valvano was named by Swanepoel T3 Sixty in its 2017-2018 top 200 most powerful people in residential real estate report.

“I am honored to have made Swanepoel’s Top 200 list,” Valvano said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to lead Coldwell Banker, our affiliated agents and staff while maintaining to our Core 4 values.”

