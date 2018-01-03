Coldwell Banker Breaks Ground on Realtor Training Facility

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Wethersfield sales office has commenced construction of its Hartford County training facility, a move driven by the local increase of new real estate agents.

Construction of the redesigned office and training center began on Dec. 5 and is scheduled to be completed by mid-February 2018. The training center will feature several new programs and courses, including SKILL-BUILDER, the brokerage’s traditional, 11-day course for new agents, and Achieve Maximum Productivity, a productivity course which aims to empower agents with the strategies and best practices to guide them in enhancing their business.

Courses will include training for new and experienced agents.

