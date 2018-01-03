Coldwell Banker Breaks Ground on Realtor Training Facility

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Wethersfield sales office has commenced construction of its Hartford County training facility, a move driven by the local increase of new real estate agents.
Construction of the redesigned office and training center began on Dec. 5 and is scheduled to be completed by mid-February 2018. The training center will feature several new programs and courses, including SKILL-BUILDER, the brokerage’s traditional, 11-day course for new agents, and Achieve Maximum Productivity, a productivity course which aims to empower agents with the strategies and best practices to guide them in enhancing their business.
Courses will include training for new and experienced agents.
Related articles:
Tags: Coldwell Banker, Realtor training, Realtor training programs