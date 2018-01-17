17.5K SF Warehouse Building Scooped Up for $1.95M

A restoration services franchiser has purchased a retail/warehouse building in Norwalk.

Servpro obtained the 17,500 square-foot property at 173 Main St. for $1.95 million. The Gallatin, Tennessee-based company provides localized services as well as large-scale disaster recovery. The company will be occupying the entire building and consolidating its Stamford and Bridgeport locations.

Lester Fradkoff, senior vice president at Angel Commercial, represented the seller, Brandman Realty LP, and Brett A. Sherman, senior vice president, also of Angel Commerical, represented the buyer.

“We brought both parties together and executed a deal before the property even made it to the market,” Fradkoff said in a statement.

