Avison Young Hires Industry Veteran As VP

Industry veteran Bob Cascella has joined Avison Young as vice president.

Cascella joins the Avison Young Fairfield/Westchester team with a background in real estate, construction and government. He has focused on investment sales and leasing throughout Connecticut and Eastern New York. Before joining Avison Young, Cascella served as senior advisor at Goodfellow Commercial Real Estate, senior vice president and sales manager of Coldwell Banker Commercial and vice president of Ryer Assoc. Commercial Real Estate.

Cascella also serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission in Ridgefield.

