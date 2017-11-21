State Provides $13.6M To Combat Blight

The state will provide $13.6 million to 14 municipalities to assess, remediate and revitalize blighted properties in their communities and put them back into productive use. The projects encompass 89 acres of redevelopment.

“These kinds of properties that have been vacant for decades are causing blight in neighborhoods, draining local resources, and having a negative impact on towns and cities,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said in a statement.

For every dollar the state has invested in brownfield redevelopment, non-state partners have invested or will invest $11.41. More than $220 million has been invested in brownfield redevelopment since 2012, resulting in the creation of more than 3,000 permanent jobs and over 15,000 construction jobs in the state.

This week’s round of funding announcements includes a total of $12.1 million that will be awarded to eight remediation and redevelopment projects, totaling just over 34 acres. An additional $1.5 million will be awarded to eight assessment projects that will prepare for the future revitalization of additional properties, consisting of almost 52 acres. All of the funds will be awarded through the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“Brownfields are a reminder of Connecticut’s proud industrial past, but in too many cases they have become a burden on communities and a threat to public safety, human health and the environment,” Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Rob Klee said in a statement.

