SI Financial Group Announces Management Changes

Gerald D. Coia, senior vice president and chief credit officer of Savings Institute Bank & Trust Co., will retire at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Paul R. Little, currently senior vice president and chief lending officer. Kenneth Martin, currently vice president and Rhode Island market executive, has been named chief lending officer.

“Jerry and Paul have forged an excellent relationship, creating a credit culture which has resulted in solid loan growth along with strong asset quality,” Rheo Brouillard, president and CEO of SI Financial Group, the holding company of Savings Institute, said in a statement. “Jerry’s knowledge and experience has proven invaluable to the organization. We wish he and his wife Eileen much happiness in retirement. Paul’s strong credit skills coupled with his commercial lending experience and Ken’s considerable business development experience will continue to expand the commercial loan portfolio.”

Tags: Savings Institute Bank & Trust, SI Financial Group