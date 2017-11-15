Mixed-Use Property In Wilton Fetches $1.2M

Avison Young recently closed on a $1.2 million deal in Wilton.
The property is a 1.86-acre development site at 200 Danbury Road.
Sean McDonnell, principal in the Fairfield/Westchester office, and senior associate Alison Luisi of Avison Young’s Capital Markets Group arranged the all-cash, no contingencies sale of the redevelopment site on behalf of the seller The Kent House LLC. The buyer, 200 Danbury Road LLC, is a local developer with plans for a possible mixed-use residential/retail center.
