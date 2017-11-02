Greenwich Realtor Urges Against Voting For Women In Upcoming Election

All 230 of Greenwich’s Town Meeting seats are up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and local real estate agent/blogger Christopher Fountain is urging his readers not to vote for any female candidates.

In a post dated Oct. 27, Fountain wrote, “I repeat my original suggestion: don’t vote for any female petition candidate: we may lose a number of very able (and stable) women who aren’t members of this coven of shrieking banshees, but all 50 of the Indivisible candidates are petition candidates, so kill them all (that’s an ironic reference to [a] famous quote, just to reassure these ladies that I mean no physical harm) and let God sort out the innocent.”

Fountain’s rationale? One female candidate for RTM, Jennie Baird, published an article entitled “How we recruited over 50 candidates to run for office in Greenwich, Connecticut” in which she describes herself as part of the “Trump resistance” and how she and her friends recruited like-minded women to run for public office in town.

Fountain specifically advised readers not to vote for Baird, a writer and political activist.

Tags: greenwich, Realtor, RTM