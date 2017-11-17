$100M Office Park Financed In Norwalk

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP (HFF) announced $100 million in financing for Merritt 7, a six-building, 1.4 million-square-foot, class A office park in Norwalk.

The HFF team worked on behalf of the borrower, a separate account managed by Clarion Partners, to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a correspondent life company.

Merritt 7 comprises six buildings along Route 7, and is situated on 22 acres along the Norwalk River. The property features on-site amenities such as shuttle service to the Merritt 7 Metro-North Railroad Station, a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference centers, car care, two full-service cafeterias, Starbucks and a unisex salon. The buildings are 97 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster including General Electric, Factset Research Systems, Datto and Frontier Communications.

Tags: HFF, Merritt 7, Norwalk