Three Tenants Lease Office Space At Norwalk Complex

Following the completion of a capital improvement program, three organizations have signed leases totaling 27,600 square feet at 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk.

The Davis Cos. of Boston acquired the property in July 2013 and completed upgrades and expansions of the cafeteria, added a new fitness center, upgraded lighting and bathrooms. They also introduced a free shuttle service to the South Norwalk train station.

New tenants include Fairfield County Community Foundation, which leased 10,760 square feet, e-commerce software company Potoo, which is expanding into an additional 9,791 square feet and L’Amy Inc., which leased 7,125 square feet for occupancy in December.

“At our new location, we were able to create that space that supports the nonprofit community we value so highly with training areas, conference rooms and an interactive atmosphere,” Juanita James, CEO and president of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, said in a statement.

Potoo was founded two years ago in the Regus Business Center at 40 Richards Ave. and will have room for its entire 75-person workforce in the new offices. CBRE’s Colin Reilly represented the firm in the lease transaction. John Hannigan of Choyce Peterson represented L’Amy Inc.

The Davis Cos. previous repositioned the 38,000-square-foot Westport Center for Health as well as office properties in Pittsburgh and suburban Boston.

