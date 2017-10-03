Simsbury Bank Parent Co. To Deregister Securities

SBT Bancorp, the holding company of Simsbury Bank, is planning to terminate the registration of its common stock, according to a regulatory filing yesterday.

Thereafter, the bank will no longer be required to file periodic reports such as forms 10-Q and 8-k with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank is allowed to do this under the Exchange Act, which states that a bank, bank holding company or savings and loan holding company may terminate or suspend the registration of a class of equity securities if the securities are held by fewer than 1,200 people.

According to the regulatory filing, SBT Bancorp’s common stock is currently held by fewer than 1,200 holders and is expected to stay this way as of Jan. 1, 2018, when the bank files to deregister its securities in January 2018.

“The board and management made the decision to voluntarily deregister the company’s shares after careful consideration of the advantages and disadvantages of being an SEC reporting company, particularly in light of our size and market capitalization, as well as the high costs and demands on management’s time of our ongoing compliance with SEC and Sarbanes-Oxley reporting requirements,” Martin J. Geitz, president and CEO of the company, said in a statement.

The company intends to continue to provide shareholders with financial information on a quarterly and annual basis through its website.

Tags: Deregister, SEC, Securities, Simsbury Bank