Salisbury Bank CFO To Resign

The chief financial officer of Lakeville-based Salisbury Bank is leaving the company to pursue another career opportunity.

Salisbury Bancorp Inc., the holding company for the bank, announced in a regulatory filing yesterday that Donald E. White, CFO and executive vice president, would resign effective Oct. 20.

White’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the company or bank on any matter relating to operations, policies or practices, according to a statement.

“We are grateful to Don for helping us achieve our objectives in both financial performance and fiscal accountability to our shareholders,” Rick Cantele, president and CEO, said in a statement. “We thank him for his service and wish him the very best in his future career.”

White has served as EVP and CFO of Salisbury Bank since April 2013. Before that, according to his LinkedIn profile, he was managing director at Sandler O’Neill for 11 years, CFO at Middlesex Schools FCU and Valley Teacher’s FCU, and vice president of finance at Eagle Bank.

