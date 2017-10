Lecture halls and traditional classrooms are falling out of favor, providing the impetus for a wave of school building projects designed to accommodate flexible learning styles.

In Hartford, the 43-year-old former Weaver High School is undergoing a dramatic transformation into a new magnet school for journalism, finance and drama students. In West Haven, a magnet school with a science and technology focus became a living laboratory for engineering lessons even before opening its doors.

Just as collaborative workspaces are reshaping office buildings and how businesses use their real estate, schools and universities are discarding traditional building models to fit evolving teaching techniques.

“Hands-on experience-based learning has been coming to the fore, not just in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) but in all disciplines,” said Julia McFadden, an associate principal at Svigals + Partners in New Haven.

Form and function work hand in hand at a new $54 million magnet school in West Haven designed by Svigals + Partners.

The Engineering and Science University Magnet School is designed to host interdisciplinary learning and group projects, including makerspaces equipped with 3-D printers and specialized software.

Classrooms are equipped with glass partitions opening up into hallways, which broaden into group learning spaces with casual furniture.

The 122,000-square-foot school for students in grades 6 through 12 opened in February, replacing a series of temporary spaces in New Haven. The project is a partnership between the University of New Haven, on whose campus the school was built, and the cities of New Haven and West Haven.

The construction project provided an opportunity to expose students to engineering concepts. They toured the property and heard a presentation from a geotechnical engineer about blasting work and excavation required to fit the school into the steeply pitched site. A structural engineer described the 5-story building’s design, including three levels with cantilevered wings over a 2-story base. The design was a nod to the school’s location on a college campus and students’ future academic goals.

“It’s an expression of the reaching out that the students would be making hopefully through their education and their careers, as well as illustrating some of the engineering aspects they were learning about,” McFadden said.

A Windowless Box Transformed In Hartford



Built to accommodate 2,000 students when it opened in 1974, Hartford’s 415,000-square-foot Weaver High School suffered from declining enrollment in recent years as school officials pondered new formats.

Glastonbury-based architects S/L/A/M Collaborative joined the project team in 2014, when the city was still debating which programs to include in the $100 million project as it was converted into a magnet school. The final mix will include the R.J. Kinsella Magnet High School of Performing Arts, an insurance and finance academy called High School Inc., and a Journalism and Media Academy.

To reflect the projected enrollment of 900 students, the project removed the academic wing’s 100,000-square-foot fifth floor and gut renovated the rest of the building. Architects are now designing renovations to the auditorium and field house located in a separate wing.

Visitors will probably notice the addition of exterior windows as the most dramatic change. Faculty will not have assigned classrooms, but move between different areas of the building and use lockers to store personal belongings.

“Even though they’re three independent schools, nobody owns their own classroom,” said Glenn Gollenberg, a principal at S/L/A/M Collaborative. “The faculty are moving around the building more than you would normally see in a comprehensive high school. It’s a concept that’s going to be beneficial to Hartford schools, in that they’re trying to have the faculty communicate more than they have in the past.”

Only 18 traditional classrooms and six science labs will remain, leaving space for specialized areas such as a broadcast booth for the school radio station, WTQT, a black box theater and a dance studio. Completion of the academic wing renovations is scheduled for August 2018.

Amenta-Emma Architects (AEA) in Hartford is an associate architect for the project responsible for the core and shell design, while S/L/A/M Collaborative led the interior architecture, site design and project management as architect of record.

A new addition to University of Connecticut Medical School in Farmington reinvents the traditional lecture hall format.

Designed by Centerbrook Architects, The Rotunda is a 3,800-square-foot hall with capacity for 240 students arrayed around tables with a central dias where lecturers can project images on monitors and students’ laptops.

“It’s no longer the passive lecture format,” said Chad Floyd, a Centerbrook principal. “We’re creating opportunities for the faculty and students to organize their learning in a much different way.”