Private School For Underprivileged Youth Leases Space In Bridgeport

Horizons at Greens Farm Academy (GFA) is moving into the third-floor offices at 1057 Broad St. in Bridgeport.

The company will lease 2,254 square feet of office space. GFA is a self-funded program of a K-12 co-educational private school based in Westport, and helps underserved students from Bridgeport develop strong academic, social and emotional skills. Its mission is to address Bridgeport’s achievement gap and provide individualized curriculum to youth who would otherwise not have the opportunity.

“The space is in a newly remodeled office building in a prime downtown location,” Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, said in a statement. Angel represented both the tenant and the landlord in this transaction.

