A private investor recently acquired a two-building, mixed-use portfolio in Hamden.

The properties at 2340-2348 Whitney Ave. were fully occupied with a mixture of retail and office tenants at the time of the sale. The portfolio totaled 23,320 square feet and was sold for $3.15 million.

Stephen Press, co-principal of Press/Cuozzo Commercial Services, represented Town Hall Center LLC in the transaction.

