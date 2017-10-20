Multifamily Lending Up In 2017

Multifamily lending was up 8 percent year over year in 2016, with nearly 3,000 different multifamily lenders providing a total of $269.2 billion in new mortgages for apartment buildings with five or more units, according to a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

“Last year was another record year for multifamily mortgage lending,” Jamie Woodwell, MBA’s vice president of commercial real estate research, said in a statement. “In 2016, strong property performance, rising property values and low mortgage rates all meant greater access to mortgage credit for apartment property owners. The $269 billion in lending that took place shows the breadth of the market – with loans ranging in size from tens of thousands of dollars to hundreds of millions, and the largest lender closing more than 7,500 loans while 61 percent of active lenders closed five or fewer loans. Market momentum has continued in 2017, with strong demand from borrowers and a strong appetite to lend by lenders, especially of loans going to government-related entities.”

The MBA report is based on its surveys of the larger multifamily lenders and the recently released Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data that covers multifamily loans made by many smaller lenders, particularly commercial banks. There were a total of 2,822 active lenders in 2016.

The $269.2 billion of multifamily mortgages originated in 2016 went to a variety of investors. By dollar volume, the greatest share, 39 percent of the total, went to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The top five multifamily lenders in 2016 by dollar volume were Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Co., CBRE Capital Markets Inc., Berkadia and Walker & Dunlop.

