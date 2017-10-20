Malloy Announces Connecticut’s Submission For Amazon

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Catherine Smith recently unveiled the state’s proposal for Amazon’s second headquarters, which includes sites in the Hartford and Stamford regions.

“Connecticut is filled with spirit and ingenuity, and is the perfect location for a global company like Amazon to position its next headquarters,” Malloy said in a statement. “We take pride in the accessibility, convenience and interconnectedness that our small state offers, and the rich heritage of inclusiveness, diversity and equity upon which our country was founded. Connecticut meets the needs of a forward-moving, 21st century company like Amazon to succeed and thrive.”

The department is not providing any details regarding financial assistance in order to preserve the ability to enter into direct negotiations with the company. The financial incentive package will include direct incentives for Amazon, as well as funding to support needed investments in communities benefiting from Amazon’s growth.

“We are confident that Amazon will find everything it is looking for in Stamford,” Stamford Mayor David Martin said in a statement. “Like the other Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and the wonderful people that call Stamford home, we believe Amazon will discover that Stamford is the place to be. Stamford is primed and ready to go!”

“We’re proud to submit a strong proposal for Amazon’s HQ2, highlighting the assets of the Greater Hartford region as a whole,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement. “Our region has tremendous talent, great quality of life and the cultural richness of metro areas many times our size. Put those strengths together with our engaged corporate community, the affordability of housing and our location at the center of New England’s Knowledge Corridor, and you have a very attractive package for Amazon or any employer.”

