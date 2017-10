With two large corporations heading to Boston, a shrinking population and no state budget for at least the first three months of this fiscal year, all parts of Connecticut’s economy may have trouble generating new growth.

For community banks, the challenge lies in finding new borrowers to expand loan portfolios.

“The biggest thing is a lot of our new business we get, and most community banks are getting, is not new businesses coming in or existing businesses expanding. It’s just businesses leaving one bank to come to another bank because they are getting offered new services or something like that,” Stephen Lewis, president and CEO of Thomaston Savings Bank, told The Commercial Record. “It’s nice to be funding growth when you have it, but our growth is a zero-sum game.”

Lewis said most of the new business at Thomaston comes when the bank lures customers away from larger banks that might be closing branches, or if a bank consolidates or changes its business model, presenting an opportunity for other banks to attract new customers.

Despite the economic turmoil and political issues, banks in Connecticut have seen loan growth.

Banks in Connecticut collectively grew net loans from $73.8 billion at the end of June 2016 to $78.9 billion at the end of June this year, according to the FDIC.

But Peter Gioia, vice president and economist for the Connecticut Business and Industry Association, said he sees major banks in Connecticut doing more lending in Massachusetts and New York than Connecticut.

Which isn’t surprising, he said; Connecticut has recovered only 80 percent of jobs the state lost during and since the recession, whereas Massachusetts has added three times more jobs than it lost.

The Signs Are There



Several key factors come together this year to presage difficulties for community banks looking for available borrowers in the future.

“For residential real estate to grow, you need demand,” Lewis said. “We don’t have a lot of demand. Towns are not growing.”

Connecticut’s population has declined over the last three years.

Building permits issued by 104 communities surveyed in the state at the end of July this year were just below 1,950. Permits for the year are projected to come up short of 2016’s numbers, when those same communities issued about 4,100 building permits, according to the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“Retirees are leaving because state taxes are too high,” Lewis said. “Retirees are looking to go southwest and to Florida. They will spend six months and one day [down south] solely driven by the tax situation.”

According to a recent WalletHub study, Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport and Waterbury were among the the top 10 worst real estate markets in the country.

Bridgeport and Waterbury had some of the highest percentages of homes with negative equity in the country, while Waterbury was among cities with the lowest median home-price appreciation, according to the study.

The loss of General Electric and now Aetna have not improved the situation.

Hundreds of employees potentially moving means hundreds of homes potentially on the market.

Lewis said the loss of those two companies also hurts the state’s reputation and makes it hard to attract other new companies, which Connecticut desperately needs to create new jobs.

Unemployment in the state, at 4.8 percent in August, is above the national average.

Potential For Change



Lewis said there is certainly potential for new growth, pointing out that Connecticut still has an attractive school system, a strong educative workforce and a good location on the coast.

But he said that the state government needs to pass a budget and solve some of its fundamental issues – like its eroding tax base – to prove to residents and companies that the state is moving in the right direction.

“On the commercial side, people are hesitant to build or reinvest in business, and on the residential side people, are unable to sell their homes and are unwilling to buy and trade up because they are nervous about the residential market,” Lewis said.

Gioia said Home construction is weak, there’s hardly any new office space and not enough apartments, which older residents are downsizing to and younger residents, saddled with student debt, prefer over single-family houses.

All of this, he said, has challenged credit and lending departments across the state.

“Banks are aggressively trying to lend,” Gioia said. “The banks are really seeking out people.”