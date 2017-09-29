Survey: US Mobile Bankers Pleased With Bank Apps

Banks may not be perfect, but one product they seemed to have nailed down is the mobile application.

A new survey conducted by Morning Consult for the American Bankers Association shows 87 percent of U.S. mobile banking users say their bank’s mobile app is “excellent,” “very good” or “good.”

According to the survey, 71 percent of Americans use a mobile device to manage their bank account at least monthly, and 50 percent do so more than three times per month.

Nearly half of consumers said in the survey they used their mobile device to cash a check in the past year, and 62 percent of those who have used it report using their banking app at least once a month.

“Convenience has always been the main draw of mobile banking, but recent events have highlighted its importance and reliability when physically-based systems become unavailable,” ABA Senior Vice President Nessa Feddis said in a statement. “When branches and ATMs were closed or damaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, mobile technology helped with the early stages of recovery by enabling businesses to meet payrolls and consumers to pay their bills. Mobile banking has become an essential component of the banking mix, and it’s something we expect to continue growing and evolving in the years ahead.”

