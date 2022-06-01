Stamford-Based Fintech Raises $6.5M

FinTron, a Stamford-based financial technology company offering an investment and personal finance app, has raised $6.5 million in its latest financing round.

Investors in the Series A funding round included Stamford-based Webster Bank and New Haven-based Connecticut Innovations, FinTron said in a statement. With the latest funding, FinTron said it has raised nearly $10 million.

As part of its mission to educate Generation Z and Millennial audiences on personal finance, FinTron said it provides financial literacy programs to thousands of high school and college students across the country.

The company said it would use the funds to expand its organization, employ top talent, and upgrade its technology and product offerings. The offerings include a new rewards engine, crypto trading capabilities, enhanced education, and a neobank offering, the company said.

The company, led by CEO Wilder Rumpf, said it acquired nearly 12,000 new users in 2021 and expanded is staff by more than 300 percent. FinTron added that it has created a national digital footprint serving clients in 52 states and territories.

Also investing in the latest funding round were AUA Capital Management and Sage Venture Partners.

“We are grateful to our key investors for their support of our vision to bring financial inclusivity to the 99 percent,” Rumpf said in the statement. “Our founding mission remains the same. We strive to make personal finance accessible, understandable, and doable for the mobile generation. With the support of our investors and new key hires, we can now accelerate our efforts to upgrade our product and meet our ambitious growth objectives.”

FinTron said it has recruited more than 75 percent of its employees from Connecticut with support from institutions such as Sacred Heart University, the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Innovations, the state’s venture capital arm.