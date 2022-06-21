Leslie McKillip Joins Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank has hired Leslie McKillip as vice president and commercial loan officer.

McKillip has nearly 30 years of commercial lending experience and has worked in New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, the bank said in a statement. She was most recently vice president and commercial loan officer at Chelsea Groton Bank. She has also held similar positions at Liberty Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Citizens and First Union Bank.

“We are so happy to have Leslie join our team,” Diane Arnold, president and CEO of Essex Savings Bank, said in the statement. “Her lending experience in the commercial sector and understanding of our community and customers makes her a valuable asset and a welcomed officer to our team.”

McKillip has been secretary and a member of the finance committee for St. Luke’s Home Inc. in Middletown. She also has been involved with Middlesex United Way and several Credit for Life Fairs in Middletown, Wallingford and East Hartford, teaching high school students about credit, budgets and bill paying, the statement said.

The $547 million-asset Essex Savings Bank has six offices in Essex, Chester, Madison, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook.