Essex Savings Bank Donates $90,000 through Community Program

Essex Savings Bank donated $90,235 to nonprofit organizations following the customer voting portion of its community investment program.

The bank lets customers select up to three charities from a list of 74 qualified nonprofit organizations to receive grants from the program, the bank said in a statement. Voting took place in February, and funds were allocated based on the results of the voting.

The ballot portion of the bank’s community investment program began in 1996, providing nearly $1.6 million to more than 200 nonprofit organizations. During the past 26 years, more than $628,000 has gone to the top ten recipients in the voting, including the Shoreline Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry and High Hopes Therapeutic Riding Inc., which have both received 26 grants through the ballot program.

The community investment program in total has provided over $5.25 million to nonprofits in the region where the bank operates.

“COVID has had a detrimental effect on nonprofit fundraising efforts both locally and nationwide,” Diane Arnold, Essex Savings Bank’s president and CEO, said in the statement. “It has also created and exacerbated hardships for many throughout our community and beyond. As such, I am especially pleased that the Bank’s CIP is able to provide over $250,000 in total to support our local nonprofits in fulfilling their important missions this year.”

The $557 million-asset Essex Savings Bank has six branches in Essex, Chester, Madison, Old Lyme and Old Saybrook.