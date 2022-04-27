Salisbury Bank Sees Year-Over-Year Earnings Drop 22 Percent

Lakeville-based Salisbury Bank and Trust saw year-over-year earnings decline by 22 percent as the bank had first-quarter net income of $3.5 million, or $1.24 per basic common share, compared with $4.5 million, or $1.59 per basic common share, in the first quarter of 2021. The bank had net income of $4.1 million, or $1.45 per basic common share, in the fourth quarter.

“We reported solid earnings, strong credit quality metrics and robust capital ratios for first quarter 2022 as we continue to invest in building out the foundation for prudent future growth,” Salisbury’s President and CEO Richard J. Cantele Jr. said in the bank’s first-quarter earnings statement.

Deposits of $1.3 billion on March 31 decreased $45.7 million, or 3.4 percent, from the end of 2021 and increased $79.3 million, or 6.6 percent, from March 31, 2021.

The bank had total assets of $1.46 billion in the first quarter compared to $1.53 billion at the end of 2021 and $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021. The bank’s total deposits in the first quarter were $1.3 billion down $45.7 million, or 3.4 percent, from the end of 2021 and up 6.6 percent, $79.3 million, compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gross loans of $1.1 billion were almost unchanged from Dec. 31, 2021, the bank said, and increased $24 million, or 2.3 percent, year-over-year. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased $11.3 million, or 1.1 percent, from the fourth quarter and $107.4 million, or 11.2 percent, from the first quarter of 2021, the bank said.

Cantele said the bank was “cautiously optimistic” about business conditions ahead.

“While our residential mortgage pipeline has begun to normalize back to pre-pandemic levels, our commercial pipeline is very strong,” Cantele said. “We are cautiously optimistic that the business environment will remain favorable despite the headwinds of high inflation, rising interest rates, and geo-political tensions. We remain focused on maintaining rigorous underwriting standards and driving profitable growth across our markets while continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”