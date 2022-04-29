Planet Home Lending to Acquire Correspondent Channel

Meriden-based Planet Home Lending LLC, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has agreed to acquire a correspondent lending channel of Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corp., a mortgage originator and servicer and a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, Planet Home Lending said in a statement today.

“This transaction demonstrates Planet’s unwavering commitment to correspondent lending,” Planet Financial Group CEO and President Michael Dubeck said in the statement. “In a rising rate environment where other correspondent lenders are pulling back, we’re reinvesting our funds to seize opportunities during market disruptions to quickly scale up. Intelligent acquisitions like this one bolster our balance sheet and create a growth path going forward.”

John Bosley, president of lending at Planet Home Lending, said correspondent lenders with both companies would benefit from consolidation in a volatile market.

“The move to Planet Home Lending will give Homepoint lenders access to niche products, as well as consistent pricing and fast turn times,” Bosley said in the statement. “Working with a single long-term, strong partner reduces risk and allows lenders to gain execution and operational efficiencies.”

Homepoint President and CEO Willie Newman said the company was “very proud of our growth and achievements in the correspondent channel, and the best-in-class team that supports it.”

“This strategic move is the right opportunity for Homepoint at the right time, as it enables us to further streamline our organizational focus and ensures that our delegated correspondent partners are matched up with another company that shares our principles of offering great service and competitive pricing,” Newman said

Homepoint generated $20.7 billion in delegated correspondent volume in 2021, according to the statement, making it the 13th largest correspondent lender, according to Inside Mortgage Finance data. The statement said Planet Home Lending was ranked 12th with $22.8 billion in correspondent volume.

“The acquisition will also contribute to the growth of Planet’s servicing portfolio, which is now at $54 billion,” Dubeck added.

Planet will combine the entities and deliver service through Planet’s CORE Seller platform, the statement said.