KeyBank, CT Credit Unions Raising Funds for Ukraine

Cleveland-based KeyBank and Connecticut’s credit unions are among the financial institutions taking steps to support people affected by the war in Ukraine.

KeyBank said in a statement last week that it would give a $100,000 grant to the American Red Cross to support efforts to provide food, water, and other essential items and services to the people of Ukraine. The Red Cross has teams on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries helping families and working to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items, the statement said.

The KeyBank Foundation will also make a $50,000 grant to UNICEF to support children and families affected by the war in Ukraine.

KeyBank, which has more than 50 branches in Connecticut, is also launching a special employee matching gift program through the KeyBank Foundation “that will help amplify and raise the collective voice of teammates in support of Ukraine,” the statement said. As part of this program, KeyBank said the foundation would provide a dollar-for-dollar match for all employees up to $5,000 to several organizations supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, including Americares, CARE, Project Hope, Save the Children, and World Central Kitchen.

“Over the past week, we have witnessed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with both shock and deep concern. The remarkable resilience of the Ukrainian people has been a source of inspiration for me and for the entire world,” Chris Gorman, KeyCorp chairman and CEO, said in a message announcing the grants and matching gift program to KeyBank employees. “Together, we have a longstanding tradition of supporting communities near and far, especially in times like these. This is one of the many reasons I am proud to be part of the Key team.”

Also raising funds is the Credit Union League of Connecticut. The trade group for Connecticut credit unions is raising money to support Ukrainian-Americans in Connecticut affected by the war and to contribute to high-impact international aid initiatives, according to the league’s website.

“Connecticut’s Credit Unions believe that we will provide the most benefit and greatest impact when we act collectively, cooperatively, and with unified purpose,” the website said.