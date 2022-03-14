Downtown Hartford Commercial Building Trades for $1M

A downtown Hartford commercial building has sold for $1.05 million.

The property at 19-33 Main St. contains a 4-story, brick office building. Constructed in 1900, the 20,000-square-foot building sits on the southern edge of the city’s central business district, in the middle of the Hartford Hospital campus.

The building also comes with a 20,200-square-foot parcel next door that offers fenced parking for 96 cars.

Steve Pappas and Rick Chozick of Chozick Realty represented the seller and procured the buyer, a Florida LLC. Chozick also represented the seller when it bought the property 15 years ago. In a statement, Chozick Realty said the seller has outgrown the building but leased back half of the property on a short-term basis.