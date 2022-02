An office building in New Haven’s Yale-oriented East Rock neighborhood has traded hands for $925,000.

The building, a 3-story brick house at 240 Bradley St. converted into a multi-tenant office building, most recently sold in 2003 for $165,000.

The property was built in 1905 and contains 4,455 square feet of space.

Both the seller, Brian Parri and the buyer, BVT Holdings LLC were represented by J. Richard Lee and Will Braun of Branford-based O,R&L Commercial.