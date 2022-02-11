Looby Joins Essex Financial

Essex Financial Services, a subsidiary of Essex Savings Bank, has hired­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Kevin Looby­­­­ as a financial advisor in its Essex office.

Looby is a certified financial planner with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, Essex Financial said in a statement. Before joining Essex Financial, Looby was a director of financial planning, managing director and private wealth adviser at local registered investment advisory firms. He was also a vice president and regional planning consultant for Fidelity Investments in Manhattan and several New Jersey branch locations.

“We could not be happier to welcome Kevin and his clients to the firm,” Chuck Cumello, president and CEO of Essex Financial, said in the statement. “His investment philosophy and dedication to his clients aligns perfectly with our firm’s culture and purpose. We are very excited to have the privilege of working with Kevin to help his clients and their families achieve their financial goals.”

Essex Financial has $3.3 billion in assets under management or administration, with 20 financial advisers and locations in Essex, Farmington and Southport. The firm provides financial planning and wealth management services to more than 2,500 households and businesses in Connecticut and beyond.

“I am excited to join the team at Essex Financial!” Looby said in the statement. “As a fiduciary, I believe it is critical to have the support of a firm that puts our clients’ interests first. Choosing a firm like Essex Financial, that offers the resources and technology that allows me to deliver unbiased, comprehensive financial and investment planning is paramount.”