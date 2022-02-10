Lamont Unveils ‘Comeback’ Budget

Gov. Ned Lamont, delivering a rosy election-year speech, unveiled a $24 billion budget proposal that includes tax cuts, financial help for entrepreneurs, more funding for mental health services and new staff to oversee the state’s plans for spending billions of dollars in anticipated federal infrastructure funding. But the budget got mixed reviews from his political allies and opponents.

The Democrat proclaimed Connecticut is in “much better shape” than when he first took office three years ago, managing to reverse massive budget deficits and emerge from a pandemic that killed more than 10,000 in the state.

“Three years ago, we were standing at the edge of a fiscal cliff, facing a $3.7 billion budget deficit, and today we are deciding what taxes to cut or school programs to grow, thanks to our third consecutive year of budget surpluses,” Lamont told state lawmakers on the opening day of the 2022 legislative session.

Lamont credited the state’s improving fiscal situation, boosted in part by a massive infusion of federal pandemic-relief funds, with enabling him to propose tax reductions this year. He has called for increasing the local property tax credit against the income tax, speeding up the planned pension and annuities exemption and lowering a cap on local car taxes, among other changes.

Republicans, the minority party in the General Assembly, have called for cutting the state sales tax, arguing taxpayers need immediate help to combat inflation.

“The middle class today is struggling. They have a 40-year high in inflation, and so relief must be present today, too,” said Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford. “That’s why a sales tax cut is better because it brings that relief to all taxpayers now. What the governor and the majority are proposing is relief of tax credits next year.”

Bob Stefanowski, Lamont’s probable GOP opponent in November, was at the Capitol briefly for the governor’s address. In a written statement, he criticized Lamont for proposing property tax relief “when he’s looking for their votes again.”

“Governor Lamont has completely lost touch with the issues facing the residents of Connecticut,” Stefanowski said. “Optimism is important, but it also needs to be based in reality.”

Lamont’s budget proposal received criticism from organized labor, with leaders of the Connecticut AFL-CIO saying the plan falls far short of what’s needed to help front-line essential workers. Also, financially struggling community nonprofit agencies said Lamont’s budget doesn’t provide enough funding to ensure they can keep operating.

“Simply put: the Governor’s status quo approach to state budgets is not enough,” read a news release from the Recovery for All Coalition, which supports pandemic pay for all essential workers and historic public investments in education, health care, housing and social services.

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association also criticized Lamont’s plans.

“While the Governor’s budget proposals offer some measure of relief for individual taxpayers, that’s only part of the prescription for rebuilding the state’s economy,” the group said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. ”

“Small businesses desperately need help addressing the labor shortage, inflation, pending tax hikes to pay off the state’s unemployment fund debt, and numerous other challenges—that’s where policymakers must focus this session. We do welcome the Governor’s proposals to make additional investments in workforce development programs and to modernize and streamline state government services. However, we are concerned with his proposed use of one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to increase the size and scope of government in other areas—that’s unsustainable, particularly when considering looming budget deficits after next year.”

Lamont’s hopefulness Wednesday extended to the pandemic as well. He credited the state’s relatively high vaccination rate and declining COVID-19 infection numbers with his call this week to end the statewide mask mandate in schools and child care centers on Feb. 28 and allow local officials to decide whether masking is necessary.

“From a public health perspective, you’ve earned this freedom. I know that we can do it safely,” said the governor.

His recommendation, however, was met with mostly silence from the General Assembly, which is tasked with voting on whether to extend 11 of Lamont’s pandemic-related executive orders in the coming days. Some lawmakers think it’s too early to lift the statewide mandate while others oppose the idea of allowing local mask mandates.

Meanwhile, chants from more than 100 protesters outside the state Capitol, some holding signs demanding an end to pandemic restrictions, could be heard in the chamber during Lamont’s address. It was a smaller crowd compared to last year’s opening day of the session, when about 500 people turned out.

Both Democratic and Republican legislators expressed hope that things are finally starting to normalize at the state Capitol and in Connecticut.

“It’s good for us to now start out again and try to look to coming out of this pandemic and trying to get this building back to normal,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford.