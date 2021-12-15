Thomaston Savings Bank Awards $25K in Grants

The Thomaston Savings Bank’s charitable foundation has awarded $25,000 in fuel assistance grants to help organizations provide assistance to those unable to afford utilities throughout the year, especially during the winter.

The Thomaston Savings Bank Foundation provided grants 10 organizations, including the Rotary Club of Thomaston.

“Our Foundation understands the vital service these fuel grants supply. No one should have to go without heat, especially in the upcoming winter months,” Stephen Lewis, president & CEO of Thomaston Savings Bank and a Rotary Club member, said in a statement. “Our local fuel banks play an integral role in keeping those in our community warm and we are very proud to support their efforts.”

The Rotary Club of Thomaston will use the grant for their Fuel and Crisis Fund, which provides assistance to Thomaston residents needing help with energy and water costs. The organization has also recently expanded its program to support more immediate needs, including food services and car repair.

Other fuel grant recipients included Caring for Bethlehem, HRA New Britain and Farmington Community Chest.

Thomaston Savings Bank has about $1.5 billion in assets and 14 full-service branches throughout western Connecticut.