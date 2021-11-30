Jewett City Donates to Local Food Pantries

The charitable foundation for Jewett City Savings Bank has awarded $13,000 to six local food pantries. The funding from the grants will allow pantries to purchase food and supplies to support the needs of the families and individuals in our communities, the bank said in a statement.

“As our community continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic, food pantries continue to work hard to ensure the shelves are full to help provide relief to the individuals and families who face hunger and food insecurity,” Michael Alberts, president and CEO of Jewett City Savings Bank, said in the statement. “We hope that the grants awarded from the foundation will help the pantries continue to pursue their missions.”

The Jewett City Savings Bank Foundation awarded $3,000 grants to two food pantries. The Friends of Assisi Food Pantry of Danielson will use the grant to stock the shelves and purchase supplies for their diaper program. Saint Mary Food Pantry in Jewett City will purchase goods to restock their food and supplies on their shelves.

A $2,500 grant was awarded to Project PIN Food Pantry of Moosup to provide fresh produce with holiday food distributions. The Jonnycake Center of Westerly received a $2,000 grant to supplement its emergency food assistance program. The Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center will provide milk to food bank patrons through a $1,500 grant, and a $1,000 grant to the United Way of Southeastern Connecticut will fund the mobile food pantry distribution at the Griswold Senior Center.

The foundation has awarded 64 grants this year totaling over $70,000. The foundation was established in 2004 and since then has provided over $1 million to local organizations.

Jewett City Savings Bank is a mutual savings bank with about $391 million in assets and full-service offices in Jewett City, Brooklyn, Dayville, Pawcatuck, Plainfield, Preston, and Putnam.