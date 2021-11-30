Hilton Named Realtor of the Year

Greater Hartford’s Realtors have honored one of their own as the best member of the real estate profession of 2021.

EXp Realty agent Cheryl Hilton was named the 2021 Realtor of the Year by the Greater Hartford Association of Realtors. The award honors Realtors who display “outstanding service and contribution to the real estate business.”

Hilton has been a Realtor for 15 years and spent significant time as an instructor in GHAR’s and the statewide Realtor association’s continuing education classes and the Waterbury Neighborhood Housing Services’ homebuying classes, according to GHAR. She’s also served as a commissioner for the Southington Housing Authority. She has also been president of The Waterbury chapter of the Links Inc., which is one of the nation’s oldest, largest and premier volunteer service organizations.

Passionate about fair housing issues, she successfully fought to make fair housing training a mandatory continuing education course for all real estate practitioners in Connecticut, earning her the 2016 CT Fair Housing Empowering Communities award.

Hilton will be presented with her award at the CT Realtors’ December holiday party and leadership conference.