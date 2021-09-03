Fieldpoint Private Expands to Southeast, Launches New Brand

Greenwich-based Fieldpoint Private has completed an 18-month transformation that includes a new brand promise, corporate identity system and website, the private bank said in a statement this week. The private bank and wealth advisory company has also opened new branches in Florida and Georgia.

“More than a customary rebranding, the new Fieldpoint reflects the culmination of an 18-month transformation over the course of the COVID pandemic to reflect the wealth management and private banking firm’s redoubled commitment to furnishing clients with integrated financial services they need most and position the firm for future growth,” the statement said.

Fieldpoint Private was founded in 2008 and provides wealth planning and private banking services to individuals, families, businesses and institutions. The company’s chairman and CEO, Tim Tully, said in the statement that the new brand reflected Fieldpoint’s internal transformation.

“I’m nothing short of astounded by how far we have come in such a short time under the severe constraints imposed by the COVID crisis,” Tully said. “We’ve attracted top-tier talent, deployed new technologies and scaled our business across the Southeast beyond anything we might have contemplated 18 months ago. But wherever we go and how much we grow, Fieldpoint Private will always honor our unshakeable promise to deliver principled advice and frictionless service.”

The expansion in the Southeast includes new offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Winter Park, Florida. Another Florida branch in Coral Gables will open soon, the bank said. Fieldpoint also has offices in Greenwich and New York.

The firm had year-over-year growth of 21 percent in loans, 24 percent in bank deposits and 25 percent in wealth management assets, according to the statement. The bank now has more than $1 billion in assets, and Fieldpoint has $5 billion in total wealth management assets.

The new brand includes a logo featuring an “FP” symbol and a “visual aesthetic of global modernity and simplicity,” the bank said.

Fieldpoint Private has also named two new directors of commercial banking.

Emmitt Smith Jr. and Adam Ercoli will lead the expansion of Fieldpoint’s commercial banking and treasury services, Fieldpoint said in a separate statement this week. Smith will lead the expansion in the Southeast, while Ercoli will operate in the Northeast, including in Connecticut and New York City.

Russell Holland, president and CEO of the firm’s banking unit, Fieldpoint Bank & Trust, said in the statement that Smith and Ercoli are “ideal ambassadors of what makes the Fieldpoint Private value proposition distinct.”

“Emmitt and Adam have demonstrated the ability to guide entrepreneur clients and their businesses through the essential financial decisions that shape their futures, with a keen understanding of the implications for their broader wealth pictures,” Holland said. “Their principled advice makes the complex navigable and we are well-served in having them lead our commercial banking teams as we move forward.”

Smith joined Fieldpoint in January from Wells Fargo, where he was most recently a senior member of the firm’s Southeast private banking team, focusing on physicians, attorneys and their firms, athletes, and entertainers. He was previously with Sun Trust before it became Truist.

Ercoli joined Fieldpoint’s Greenwich office in September 2020. He was previously a commercial banking team leader at Stamford-based Patriot Bank and a commercial banker with Connecticut Community Bank. He has also worked at Synovus Bank and Fifth Third Bank and will be based out of Fieldpoint’s Greenwich office.