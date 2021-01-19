Fairfield County Brokerage Promotes Marketing Director

William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the promotion of Ashley Breunich to vice president of marketing.

After one year as director of marketing, Breunich has made an immediate and distinct impact on the company by elevating the creative direction of the firm’s marketing efforts, the brokerage said in a statement that praised her “fresh ideas and strategic vision” during a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breunich was credited with helping the company maximize its digital and video capabilities in support of agents and homebuyers across the region. She oversaw several important new efforts including the launch of a new digital marketing suite branded as “Listing 360°,” which enabled agents to showcase their listings using wholly digital assets and capitalized on the increased interest in virtual home tours due to pandemic-driven restrictions. The Listing 360° product drives consumers to custom-designed interactive property brochures that include photos, videos, embedded 3D tours, floor plans, property disclosures and other features. The marketing suite also enables agents to easily share these interactive brochures via social media. Each listing also receives a unique QR code that easily links a potential buyer to the brochure.

Breunich’s marketing team additionally launched two successful marketing campaigns that sought to capture heightened interest from New York City buyers looking to move to the suburban regions north and east of the city that the firm serves. With videos highlighting the specific appeal of various towns and homes throughout Connecticut, Westchester County and the Berkshires, the social media campaign “Beyond the City” helped position the firm and its agents as experts for homebuyers new to these areas, and resulted in increased web activity and inquiries from potential buyers.

“We are thrilled with Ashley’s performance since she joined us a year ago. Her dedication to digital innovation and strategic marketing at a time when the firm needed exactly such foresight to thrive under unprecedented circumstances has made her invaluable. I’m excited to see her promoted to the Vice President of Marketing role and look forward to her continued success and impact on our firm’s creative leadership,” brokerage CEO Vincent M. Socci said in a statement.

Prior to joining William Pitt – Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, Breunich was digital marketing manager and web designer with Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty in Seattle, Washington.