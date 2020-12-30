KeyBank Donates $30K in Third Round of COVID Response

KeyBank donated more than $30,000 in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts communities through its KeyBank Assists campaign. The third round of the campaign distributed more than $340,000 to small businesses, non-profits and families across its national footprint, part of an $18 million philanthropic commitment KeyBank has made for COVID-19 response.

In Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, KeyBank teamed with WNBA player and former UConn Husky Katie Lou Samuelson to make a $12,500 donation to FoodShare Inc. and Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The bank also donated gift cards to customers of various small businesses in the greater Hartford and Springfield area during the first two weeks of December.

A grant of $5,000 was also made to an organization selected by Samuelson, Bring Change to Mind, a nonprofit that focuses on mental health.

KeyBank focused on small businesses that were either women-, minority- or veteran-owned businesses, selecting the following companies as KeyBank Assists partners:

Lucky Taco in Manchester

Berkins on Oak in Hartford and Berkins Blend Café in Glastonbury

Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods in Springfield, Massachusetts

INI Sips Premium Coffee & Tea in New Britain

Victorian Rose Florist in Hebron

KeyBank purchased gift cards to these small businesses and then asked the business owners to surprise customers with them as a way to provide additional support to both the business and local families.

“Our goal was to help positively impact all parts of the community, and it was fun to support a diverse group of businesses across the areas we serve and surprise and delight their customers,” KeyBank Connecticut and Massachusetts market president, James Barger, said in a statement.

Two earlier rounds of KeyBank Assists in July and April provided $275,000 and $295,000, respectively, to assist small businesses, non-profits, essential workers, first responders and families across KeyBank’s national footprint.

“The spread of COVID-19 is impacting everyone, and especially those in already vulnerable situations,” Barger said. “KeyBank is proud to join with other businesses and groups as we stand together to help protect and support all members of our community during this crisis.”