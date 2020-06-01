Yale Move Hints at Fall Semester Plans

Yale plans to push the end of its fall semester and final exams into an online-only mode, the university said in an open letter on its website.

“Regardless of whether Yale College is in residence from Aug. 31 to Nov.20, all post-Thanksgiving activities, including the last week of instruction, reading period, and final exam period will be online,” the letter states. “This is being done to maximize the possibility of having students in residence this fall.”

The move pushes the start of classes up two days earlier than previously scheduled.

Yale has not yet announced whether it would conduct all-remote classes for either graduate students or undergraduate this fall. Such a move could impact the rental market in some New Haven neighborhoods.